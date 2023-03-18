(BIVN) – A 23-year-old Kona man has been arrested and charged in connection with a number of reported burglaries in the area of Kopiko Street.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Hawaiʻi Island police have charged a 23-year-old Kailua-Kona man in connection to a series of break-ins that occurred in the Kailua-Kona area during the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

On Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at approximately 4:56 a.m., Kona patrol officers responded to a reported break-in at a business establishment located on the 75-5600 block of Kopiko Street. Responding officers determined that cash stored within the business had been removed. It was later learned that a neighboring business had also been broken into and cash and other items had been removed from that business.

Later on, the same day at approximately 9:30 a.m., officers responded to another business in the same area for another reported break-in. The employees of this business reported that a storage shed was entered into and tools were removed. While conducting their investigation into that break-in, an owner of a separate neighboring business reported that his business had also been broken into. The owner of the business reported that cash had also been removed from within the establishment.

Investigating officers were able to obtain video surveillance footage from several businesses in the area and identified the suspect as 23-year old Kahuilakane Abraham-Young of Kailua-Kona. Officers canvassed the area, located Abraham-Young in the surrounding area, and took him into custody for suspicion of burglary in second degree and an outstanding warrant.

With the assistance of a Detective from the Area II Criminal Investigation Section, Kona patrol officers continued their investigation into the break-ins. During their investigation, items believed to be stolen from the businesses, and 3.4 grams of methamphetamine, were recovered.

On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, after conferring with the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, Abraham-Young was charged with three counts of burglary in the second degree and one count each of promotion of a dangerous drug in the third degree and habitual property crime. The charge of habitual property crime stems from prior convictions of property crime offenses within the last ten years

Abraham-Young made his initial court appearance on March 16, 2023, in Kona District Court where he was granted supervised release and ordered to return to court on April 6, 2023.

Anyone who may have information regarding these incidents that occurred during the early morning hours of March 14, 2023, in the area of Kopiko Street, is encouraged to contact Officer Andrew Padilla at (808) 935-3311 or via email at andrew.padilla@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.