(BIVN) – A man was rescued from the ledge of a cliff on the Hāmākua coast on Monday morning, after he reportedly fell from the top.
The Hawaiʻi County Fire Department says a helicopter was used to extricate the 50-year-old man from the remote ledge, located near Waipiʻo Valley.
The man had fallen approximately 15 feet down from top, and was found sitting on the ledge with multiple abrasions. He was also complaining of back pain, first responders said.
After he was rescued from the cliff, he was transported to Queen’s North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
