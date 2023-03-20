(BIVN) – The Red Hill Cabin on Mauna Loa volcano is now open.

On Monday, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park announced that with the lower volcanic threat level, the Mauna Loa Trail has reopened from the trailhead near Mauna Loa Lookout to Puʻuʻulaʻula (Red Hill).

The Mauna Loa Trail and the backcountry wilderness above Red Hill Cabin remain closed. The National Park Service says that although the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory downgraded the Mauna Loa alert level from ADVISORY to NORMAL, some serious hazards remain in closed areas, “particularly near recent flows and vents”.

Hazards include:

Above Puʻuʻulaʻula, significant sections of trail and trail markers are covered in new lava, increasing the risk of getting lost

Thin layers of solidified lava can collapse if walked on causing lacerations or injury by falling into a cavity

Closed areas are in a remote, high-elevation location that often has poor weather and visibility, increasing the risk of getting lost and delayed response time by first responders

Localized pockets of volcanic gas and particles may remain and present a danger to everyone. Face masks do not protect against gas or particles

The National Park Service added this word of caution:

The steep, 7.5-mile (12.1 km) hike from Mauna Lookout to Red Hill Cabin at the 10,035-ft (3,059 m) elevation is not for everyone. Know your limits. Overnight use of Red Hill Cabin requires a backcountry permit. For more information, visit the park website.

Mauna Loa has been quiet for the past three months since the eruption ended on December 13, 2022, the USGS says.