(BIVN) – A soil investigation is set to take place this week at the Four Mile Creek bridge near Haihai Street and Kīlauea Avenue intersection.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works on Monday announced the soil investigation will be conducted on March 22nd and 23rd from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Traffic delays are expected, and officials are asking the public to plan accordingly. Flaggers will be present to control traffic flow while crossing the bridge, officials say, and the road will remain open in both directions during investigative hours.

In late-2021, the State and the County of Hawaiʻi announced a partnership to move forward with a multi-pronged project to modernize and implement “necessary structural and safety improvements” at the single-lane 4-Mile Creek Bridge.