(BIVN) – No injuries were reported in a structure fire that burned down a house in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates in Kaʻū on Tuesday.

The Hawaiʻi Fire Department responded to the fire at a single family residence on Bamboo Lane at 8:55 a.m., and upon arrival found the 3,000 sqft. multi-level building with two detached carports fully involved.

The occupants of the home had evacuated the residence, the fire department says. County and volunteer firefighters extinguished the blaze by 12:56 p.m.

The loss is estimated to total $525,000.

Photos from the scene show most of the the home reduced to rubble.

There were no injuries to any occupants or fire personnel, the fire department said. The cause of the fire is currently undetermined.