(BIVN) – A new innovation hub is planned for Hawaiian Home Lands in Panaʻewa.

On Monday, the Hawaiian Homes Commission was given a presentation on a Keaukaha-Panaʻewa Farmer’s Alliance Resiliency and Agricultural Innovation Hub, to be located on Railroad Avenue on a parcel across from the Home Depot. The Keaukaha Pana‘ewa Farmers Alliance already has a Right Of Entry to the parcel.

The Keaukaha Pana‘ewa Farmers Alliance is a Hawaiian Homes Commission Act Beneficiary Association. The KPFA’s mission is to “support, motivate, and educate Keaukaha Pana‘ewa agricultural lessees to establish a viable, sustainable farm community; preserve Hawaiian culture; achieve self-sufficiency; and strengthen pono management and respect for the ‘āina.” Maile Luʻuwai helped present the plans for the project to the Commission on Monday.

According DHHL documents:

In October of 2021, a design charrette was conducted for the area of the RAIH project (Project) to better understand KPFA’s collective vision for the structure. The Project will serve as a community gathering space that will have the capacity to hold a certified kitchen for processing & storing produce and other farm products, and a space for kūpuna care (adult care) complete with accessible bathrooms and facilities. This Project will serve as an agri-educational facility that would use the the built structures to gather, teach and learn about agriculture and how to grow in a polyforest system. Lastly, the Project will serve as a resiliency hub and shelter for community members before, during and after natural disasters. The space and programs that could be offered through the Project could allow for training during natural disaster and emergency events, and the large clearing machinery that will be housed at the Project Site will assist in clearing debris from roadways and residences, and could help community members through the recovery process by creating spaces for home gardening and food self-sufficiency.

A Draft Environmental Assessment for the project will soon be published.