(BIVN) – There were 513 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, up from the 449 cases reported on March 15th. Of those, 122 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 70 cases reported last week.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are three (3) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 63 cases

96778 (Pāhoa) – 14 cases

96740 (Kona) – 18 cases

The average test positivity rate on Hawaiʻi island this week was at 6.7%, up from the 3.6% that was reported last week.

UH: Pandemic Impacted Vulnerable Populations of Class of 2022

The University of Hawaiʻi says a new College and Career Readiness Indicators report shows how the COVID-19 pandemic affected the class of 2022’s college enrollment.

From the University of Hawaiʻi: