(BIVN) – Five new ambulances are being added to the Hawaiʻi County fleet. The new ambulances will replace older vehicles across the island at a cost of roughly $250,000 each.

Hawaiʻi County officials gathered at the County Building on Thursday morning for a blessing of the new vehicles. The new vehicles bring the total number of new ambulances added to the fleet this year to seven.

There are 16 ambulance stations on the Big Island. The oldest active ambulance has been in service for approximately 12 years.

“Hawaiʻi County has the most qualified and highly-skilled first responders in the state, and as administrators, it’s our job to ensure that we provide them with the tools necessary to perform their duties and save resident lives,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “We will continue to invest in the health and safety of our community and are committed to the maintenance and upkeep of our emergency service vehicles, programs, equipment, and personnel.”

In a news release, the County said Mayor Roth is proposing an additional $1.2 million in the upcoming budget to bolster ambulance replacement program. “Later this year, the Hawaiʻi Fire Department will replace chopper 2, an emergency rescue helicopter that has been in service for over 30 years,” the news release reported. “The County has also secured an additional $200,000 from the State to replace and procure much-needed life safety equipment for the Water Safety Division.”