(BIVN) – Various Asian sauces distributed in Hawai‘i have been voluntarily recalled, health officials warn, due to an undeclared soy allergen.

The Hawai‘i State Department of Health Food and Drug Branch says Mutual Trading Co. Inc., of El Monte, CA, is recalling 60 fl. oz. containers of “Kagome Worcester Sauce,” 10 fl. oz of “Kagome Chuno Sauce,” and 8 g. of “Kagome Take Out Tonkatsu Sauce,” because the package labels do not declare the presence of soy.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products,” the health department said. “No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.”

The health department says the products were distributed in Hawai‘i mainly through restaurants and some retail stores until March 16, 2023.

“Kagome Worcester Sauce” is in a 60 fl. oz. plastic bottle, with UPC code 7676451130, and lot code 2024.5.26 or before this date.

“Kagome Chuno Sauce” is in a 10 fl. oz. plastic bottle, with UPC code 76764423003, and lot code 2024.4.28 or before this date.

“Kagome Take Out Tonkatsu Sauce” is in an 8 g. plastic bag, with UPC code 072546242749, and lot code 2023.7.29 or before this date.

The health department offered this chart showing the affected products:

“The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product containing soy was distributed in packaging that did not declare the presence of soy,” the health department said. “Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by missing to indicate soy from a second derived ingredient.”

Mutual Trading Co. Inc. immediately responded to this issue, health officials said, and has already taken action to stop sales and distribution of the affected products. Consumers who have purchased the product are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.