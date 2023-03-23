(BIVN) – The Kohala Blue company has upgraded its 34-foot catamaran to be more eco-friendly, and says it is the first solar and wind powered electric sailboat charter in Hawaiʻi.

Kohala Blue issued this news release on Thursday, touting the changes made to its Dolce Vita vessel, sailing out of the Kawaihae South Small Boat Harbor:

The sailing charter company Kohala Blue has gone electric and proudly provides the most eco-friendly sailing charter available in Hawaiian waters today. The company recently upgraded its 34-foot Gemini sailing catamaran with two electric propulsion motors, powered with sun and wind, that run silently and peacefully while underway. What this means for passengers is a sailing experience like no other in the islands: no engine noise, vibration, air or water pollution and no fumes associated with gas or diesel power. Guests are confident their choice to snorkel, sail and observe marine life from the spacious decks of the Dolce Vita is the best for the marine environment. “Sailing is an environmentally-friendly way to enjoy the ocean, but a charter boat needs a motor to stay on schedule. Diesel and gas engines are noisy above and below the water and are not environmentally friendly,” said Kohala Blue owner Shaun Barnes. “Switching to clean and quiet electric propulsion motors powered with wind and solar is a game changer for the industry, our passengers and our marine environment and we are proud to help lead the way,” she said.