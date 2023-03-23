(BIVN) – Police have identified the body found last week along the shoreline in the area of Hilo Bay as Clifford Edward Myers Sr., of Van Nuys, California.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Hawai‘i Island police have identified the body that was discovered along the shoreline just outside of Hilo Bay on Tuesday morning, March 14, 2023. The victim has been identified as Clifford Edward Myers Sr., of Van Nuys, California.

Preliminary results of an autopsy performed Thursday, March 16, did not show signs of foul play; however, the final results are pending toxicology and additional forensic testing.

On Tuesday morning, March 14, 2023, shortly after 6:00 a.m., South Hilo Patrol Division officers and Hawai’i Fire Department personnel responded to the shoreline area just west of the Bayshore Towers, after a caller reported observing a body at water’s edge. The fire department chopper immediately located the lifeless body and brought it to higher ground.

Area I Criminal Investigation Section personnel responded to the scene to continue this investigation, which remains classified as a coroner’s inquest. The circumstances surrounding Myers being on island is also under investigation, as it has been determined he was a visitor and arrived approximately one week prior to his death.

Police ask anyone who may have information relative to this case, or who may have come into contact with Myers in the days prior to his death, to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Casey Cabral of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2384 or email Casey.Cabral@hawaiicounty.gov.