(BIVN) – Mauna Loa and Kīlauea volcanoes are not erupting, and a five-hour stretch of earthquake activity on Friday was not related to magmatic activity, scientists say.

On Thursday evening at 5:04 p.m., what was initially reported as a Magnitude 4.1 earthquake on the Kaʻōiki fault zone of Mauna Loa – later revised to a Magnitude 3.9 – was followed in the next 5 hours by over 20 small aftershocks.

The USHS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported on Friday that the earthquakes were “not related to magmatic activity within Mauna Loa, and had no effect on Kīlaueaʻs magmatic plumbing system.”

The USGS alert levels for both Kīlauea and Mauna Loa were recently lowered. Kīlauea remains at an ADVISORY, and Manua Loa remains at NORMAL.

No unusual activity has been noted along the Kīlauea Rift Zones, scientists say, where steady rates of ground deformation and seismicity continue.

Resumption of eruptive activity at Kīlauea “may occur in the near future with little or no warning”, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says.