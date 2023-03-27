(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Mass Transit Agency on Monday announced it has launched a new website to improve the way in which riders connect with the Hele-On bus service.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

Hele-On, the Hawaiʻi County Mass Transit Agency, has launched a refreshed, user-friendly website that offers easy access to information on all Hele-On services. The ADA-compliant site features tools such as a trip planner, real-time bus tracking, weather updates, and accessible schedules. The new site is consistent with the County of Hawaiʻi’s website platform, Granicus, and can be accessed at heleonbus.hawaiicounty.gov.

“Encouraging sustainable ridership of our Hele-on service for both our residents and visitors depends on our ability to make it as easy as possible to access the information necessary to take the ride,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “We want folks to know there are alternative modes of transportation that are safe, reliant, and most importantly, easy to access. We also want our visitors to know that this service exists so that we can mitigate visitor impacts, reduce our carbon footprint, and educate our guests in hopes of creating a more well-rounded and connected visitor experience.”

In addition, a new “Get Around Hawaiʻi County” page has been launched to inform visitors about transportation alternatives on the island. The site aims to promote sustainable transportation choices and support low-impact green rides. The website includes transportation options, regional walking guides, and tips for getting around Hawaiʻi without a car. It also includes a “How to Travel with Aloha” section to encourage responsible tourism.