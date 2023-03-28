(BIVN) – A structure fire has destroyed the only working bathrooms at the Old Airport Beach Park in Kona on Tuesday morning, just months after the community to paint and replace the roofing at the facility.

The County of Hawaiʻi says the fire was reported at 3:51 a.m. and caused an estimated $750,000 in damages.

The casue of the fire is under invesigation, and officials say “it is unclear if foul play was a factor at this time.” It is also unclear how long it will be before the bathrooms reopen, the Department of Parks and Recreation stated.

Witnesses who may have additional information are asked to contact the Police non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.

“Although this is disappointing news, our administration will continue to find ways to restore and maintain our critical Parks infrastructure necessary for our residents’ health, safety, and happiness,” said Mayor Mitch Roth.

The County says restrooms at the Kekuaokalani Gymnasium and Kona Community Aquatic Center remain open.