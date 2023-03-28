(BIVN) – The actions of a group of swimmers in Hōnauanau Bay is under investigation, after the 33 individuals were recorded pursuing and corralling a pod of dolphins on Sunday morning.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources on Tuesday issued a news release – with photos and drone video – reporting that its Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement officers initiated cases against the group of swimmers who were said to be “appear to be aggressively pursuing, corralling, and harassing the pod” of dolphins.

“DOCARE officers contacted the group of 33 in the water and alerted them to the violation,” DLNR reported. “They were met by uniformed officers on land, where a joint investigation was initiated by DOCARE and the NOAA Office of Law Enforcement (OLE).”

According to the DLNR:

Under the Joint Enforcement Agreement with the DLNR, DOCARE Officers are deputized as federal officers and are authorized to enforce federal marine laws, such as the Marine Mammal Protection Act. Cases like these are worked jointly and are referred to OLE for review and final disposition. It is an excellent partnership where it is a combined joint effort to accomplish the same goal of protecting our living marine resources.

Earlier this month, a 65-year-old Maui man was cited after allegedly actively pursuing an adolescent humpback whale and dolphins inside Kealakekua Bay State Historical Park.