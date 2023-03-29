(BIVN) – There were 1,263 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, a jump up from the 513 cases reported on March 22nd. Of those, 129 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, a slight increase from the 122 cases reported last week.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are four (4) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.
- 96720 (Hilo) – 73 cases
- 96749 (Keaʻau) – 14 cases
- 96778 (Pāhoa) – 16 cases
- 96740 (Kona) – 16 cases
The average test positivity rate on Hawaiʻi island this week was at 5.7%, down from the 6.7% that was reported last week.
HAWAIʻI - Newly identified COVID-19 case counts are up this week, as the University of Hawaiʻi shares a new report on how the pandemic impacted students.