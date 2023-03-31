(BIVN) – There will be a number of delays on two Downtown Hilo roads during the month of April, as the Kīlauea Avenue and Keawe Street rehabilitation project continues.

The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works announced on Thursday that subsurface utility locating work will be performed, starting on April 3, 2023. Officials provided a table showing the dates and locations of the expected delays.

“The traveling public may encounter lane closures and/or detour routing at intersections within the construction area,” the County update stated. “Please check the County DPW website prior to the work for any updates as well as detour map routes.”