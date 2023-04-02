(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for the entire island of Hawaiʻi, and a Winter Weather Advisory for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa.
The Flood Advisory was issued at 5:52 p.m. and will be in effect until 9 p.m. on Sunday evening. “At 5:51 PM HST, radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain over much of the Big Island,” forecasters wrote in their public message. “Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour with the heaviest rain occurring over downslope portions of the Hamakua Coast.”
The following was issued by the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
- All Residents in flood prone areas are asked to remain alert for flooding conditions.
- Heavy rainfall and ponding can cause hazardous driving conditions.
- Be aware that road closures may occur anytime without warning.
- Do not attempt to cross flowing water in your vehicle or on foot; turn around don’t drown.
Snow is also developing on Hawaiʻi summits this evening. “The heaviest snow will fall above 12000 feet while a mix of rain and snow is expected as low as 10500 feet,” the National Weather Service reported. Total snow accumulations of up to 5 inches are expected.
The Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until Monday morning.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible this evening, with periods of snow through late tonight above 12,000 feet.