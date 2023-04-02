(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for the entire island of Hawaiʻi, and a Winter Weather Advisory for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa.

The Flood Advisory was issued at 5:52 p.m. and will be in effect until 9 p.m. on Sunday evening. “At 5:51 PM HST, radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain over much of the Big Island,” forecasters wrote in their public message. “Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour with the heaviest rain occurring over downslope portions of the Hamakua Coast.”

The following was issued by the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:

All Residents in flood prone areas are asked to remain alert for flooding conditions.

Heavy rainfall and ponding can cause hazardous driving conditions.

Be aware that road closures may occur anytime without warning.

Do not attempt to cross flowing water in your vehicle or on foot; turn around don’t drown.

Snow is also developing on Hawaiʻi summits this evening. “The heaviest snow will fall above 12000 feet while a mix of rain and snow is expected as low as 10500 feet,” the National Weather Service reported. Total snow accumulations of up to 5 inches are expected.

The Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until Monday morning.