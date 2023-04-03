(BIVN) – Officials say a report of an active shooter threat at Waiakea High School, which forced surrounding schools to initiate a temporary lockdown, turned out to be false.

“Hawaiʻi County informs the public that there is no active shooter or threat at the Waiākea School Complex,” stated the office of Mayor Mitch Roth, less than a hour after school officials notified parents the lockdowns had been lifted and normal operations had resumed. “The update comes as the Hawaiʻi Police Department was notified of a possible disturbance on campus earlier this morning. Following an initial investigation by officers, it has been concluded that no current threat exists,” the mayor reported.

At 10:22 a.m., the Hawaiʻi Police Department provided this information: