(BIVN) – Officials say a report of an active shooter threat at Waiakea High School, which forced surrounding schools to initiate a temporary lockdown, turned out to be false.
“Hawaiʻi County informs the public that there is no active shooter or threat at the Waiākea School Complex,” stated the office of Mayor Mitch Roth, less than a hour after school officials notified parents the lockdowns had been lifted and normal operations had resumed. “The update comes as the Hawaiʻi Police Department was notified of a possible disturbance on campus earlier this morning. Following an initial investigation by officers, it has been concluded that no current threat exists,” the mayor reported.
At 10:22 a.m., the Hawaiʻi Police Department provided this information:
Hawaii Police Department (HPD) officers responded to Waiakea High School this morning after receiving a call about an active shooter situation that ultimately proved to be false.
On Monday, April 3, 2023, at 9:07 a.m., Central Dispatch received a call that there was a student on campus with a firearm who had shot multiple students.
As officers were responding to the scene, Waiakea High School administration was contacted and reported that there was no active shooter event that they were aware of, and it was determined that the call was a hoax.
Waiakea High School, Waiakea Intermediate, and Waiakea Elementary schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution due to the potential seriousness of the call.
Within minutes of Police Dispatch receiving the call, multiple resources responded to the scene. Once a systematic search of the school campus was completed and assurances that there were no threats, all schools and surrounding areas were opened up around 9:45 a.m.
The incident has been classified as a first-degree terroristic threatening case and is currently being investigated by the Area I Juvenile Aid Section.
Police ask anyone who may have any information relative to this investigation to contact the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Gavin Kagimoto at (808) 961-2276.
