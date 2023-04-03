(BIVN) – The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority has launches a new website, Holomua, to share updates and progress on its various Destination Management Action Plans, which includes Hawaiʻi island.

From a HTA news release on April 3rd:

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA) is excited to announce the launch of its new website “Holomua,” an online platform for sharing collective updates and progress on each of its community-based Destination Management Action Plans (DMAPs). The DMAPs are part of HTA’s comprehensive effort to balance tourism’s benefits with community needs, manage visitor impacts in hotspot areas, and protect Hawai‘i’s natural and cultural resources.

The new website features stories, progress reports, and updates related to the DMAPs in the areas of natural resources, Hawaiian culture, visitor education, community programs, regenerative tourism, support for local businesses, tourism management, and more.

The word Holomua means to go forward or progress, and HTA is dedicated to embodying this value to advance collaboration between the industry, community, and all levels of government, and foster a regenerative tourism model that prioritizes the well-being of Hawaiʻi’s communities.

“Destination management is essential to ensuring the long-term health of our home which includes uplifting the voices of our residents and empowering them to play an active role in shaping tourism on their island,” said Caroline Anderson, HTA’s director of planning who oversees the DMAP process. “Our new website serves as a valuable resource for the public to learn more about the initiatives and activities we have undertaken as well as those in close partnership with our fellow state agencies, the counties, Island Visitors Bureaus, community organizations, and partners to better manage tourism.”

As part of HTA’s 2020-2025 Strategic Plan, the DMAPs were developed in collaboration with the community to address tourism’s impacts and serve as a starting point to rebuild, redefine and reset its direction over a three-year period through a collaborative process. Through its destination management focus, HTA continues to deliver on its commitments to the Aloha+ Challenge, United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, and the ‘Āina Aloha Economic Futures Declaration.

“We extend our gratitude to the destination managers in each county who have been instrumental in facilitating destination management progress through programs being instituted by the community and for the community, which HTA is proud to support,” said Anderson. “We also appreciate their efforts in helping us share that work with the public through our Holomua website and will be providing updates on an ongoing basis.”