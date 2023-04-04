(BIVN) – Road work is set for two roads on the Hāmākua coast starting today.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works Engineering Division will begin construction on ʻUweki and Lepoloa Road on Tuesday, April 4. The roadwork will include asphalt paving on Lepoloa Road in Nīnole and base course gravel on ‘Uweki Road in Laupāhoehoe, and will be done alongside Goodfellow Bros., the County says.

“The public may encounter lane closures and/or delays within the construction areas,” a County news release stated. “Local traffic only through the duration of the construction period. Temporary traffic controls and/or flaggers will be onsite directing traffic.”

County officials say that if there are any questions or concerns, please contact Casey Ogawa, Goodfellow Bros., at (808)798-1374 or DPW Information and Education Specialist, Sherise Kanaʻe-Kāne at (808)961-8499.