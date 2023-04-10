(BIVN) – The Merrie Monarch Hawaiian Arts & Crafts Fair returns this week to the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo, one of the many events being held in conjunction with the Merrie Monarch Festival hula competition.
From a news release shared by the fair organizers:
The Merrie Monarch Hawaiian Arts & Crafts Fair returns Wednesday, April 12, to Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium and Butler Buildings. This year’s event is extra special as it commemorates the 60th Anniversary of Hilo’s beloved Merrie Monarch Festival.
The fair occurs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, with free admission. Over 150 of Hawaiʻi’s finest artisans will present their work in Hilo, along with local food trucks, daily entertainment from local hālau, and demonstrations including paʻu drum making, kapa, and more. An on-site ATM will also be available, as some vendors require cash payments.
“We are delighted to join hands with our community in celebrating hula, culture, arts, and crafts. The fair owes its success to our vendors’ extraordinary contribution, making it an eventful experience each year. Their unwavering support has helped us make this event monumental, and we are grateful to them,” says co-chairman Kegan Miura. “We take pride in providing a destination for our community to support small, local businesses too – an opportunity that benefits everyone.”
Attendees can expect to find various locally-made arts and crafts, including aloha wear, woodwork, photography, jewelry, food, music, skincare, gifts, and official Merrie Monarch merchandise such as t-shirts, hoodies, programs, and more.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The official Arts & Crafts Fair runs from April 12, to Saturday, April 15, at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium and Butler Buildings.