(BIVN) – A security guard at Pohoiki in lower Puna was reported to be in critical condition, after he was reportedly struck by a vehicle near the entrance to the beach park.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Hawai‘i Island police are investigating a traffic-related incident that occurred at Pohoiki Beach Park in Pāhoa on Tuesday evening April 4, 2023, which left a 61-year-old man in critical condition.

Shortly after 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Puna patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the entrance area of the Pohoiki Beach Park, for a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle. Responding officers determined the victim was a security guard at Pohoiki. The victim was subsequently transported via ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center and later flown to the Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu.

Area I Criminal Investigation Section personnel were assigned to investigate this matter as the circumstances were unclear. Detectives spoke with a witness who reported that after the incident occurred, a red pick-up truck with either pipe packs or a metal dog cage was seen leaving the area without its headlights illuminated. It is believed the truck hit another parked vehicle and the victim.

This case is currently classified as a negligent injury.

Police ask anyone who may have information relative to this case, or who may have been in the Pohoiki area on Tuesday evening, April 4, 2023, around 7:00 p.m., to contact the Police Department’s Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit at (808) 961-2391, or the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.