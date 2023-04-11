(BIVN) – Due to the ongoing pause in the eruption of Kīlauea volcano, with no sign that a change in volcanic activity is imminent, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory is changing the frequency of its updates on the volcano. Scientists will now be issuing reports on a weekly basis.
From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Tuesday:
Kīlauea volcano is not erupting. It has been over 30 days since lava has been active at the surface of Kīlauea. HVO monitoring shows low rates of seismicity and steady, relatively low rates of deformation across the volcano, with only minor gas emission at the summit.
Beginning today, Tuesday, April 11, HVO will be changing UPDATES for Kīlauea from DAILY to WEEKLY (on Tuesdays), reflecting the low level of unrest. The Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at ADVISORY/YELLOW.
It is possible that an intrusion of magma beneath the surface or eruption of lava on the surface may occur with little or no warning. Additional messages will be issued as merited by volcanic activity.
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory continues to monitor Hawaiian volcanoes for any changes.
