(BIVN) – There were 959 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, down from the 1,047 cases reported on April 5th. Of those, 54 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, a decrease from the 85 cases reported last week.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are three (3) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.
- 96720 (Hilo) – 35 cases
- 96778 (Pāhoa) – 11 cases
- 96740 (Kona) – 17 cases
The average test positivity rate on Hawaiʻi island this week was at 4.5%, slightly down from the 4.9% that was reported last week.
