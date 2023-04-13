(BIVN) – County prosecutors say a 57-year-old Mountain View man has been charged after allegedly trying to steal a water catchment tank while in possession of a .22 caliber rifle.

From the Office of the Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney:

Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced that a Mountain View man, 57 year-old Frank Eblacas, was charged by Prosecutors via felony information in relation to an April 6, 2023 incident that occurred at a property on Io Kea Road in Mountain View. Eblacas is alleged to have attempted to steal a water catchment tank and be in possession of a .22 caliber rifle.

Eblacas is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Hilo Circuit Court on Friday. He remains in custody in lieu of $87,000.00 bail.

As the Information alleges, Eblacas, who has 8 prior felony convictions, was charged with Attempted Theft in the Second Degree (theft of a water catchment tank, the value of which exceeded $750), Criminal Trespass in the First Degree (possessing a firearm while entering or remaining unlawfully upon a premises), Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree, Place to Keep Loaded Firearms Other Than Pistols and Revolvers (a .22 caliber rifle), Ownership or Possession of Firearm Prohibited, and Ownership or Possession of Ammunition Prohibited. The two most serious offenses, Place to Keep Loaded Firearms Other Than Pistols and Revolvers and Ownership or Possession Prohibited, are both B felony offenses which are punishable by either a ten-year prison term or four years probation and up to eighteen months in jail.

The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The case was initiated by Puna Patrol. The felony investigation was led by Detective Jeremy Kubojiri, Area I Criminal Investigation Section, with assistance from Puna Patrol and the Area I Special Response Team, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Soong.

The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney remains dedicated to the pursuit of justice with integrity and commitment. Anyone having information to assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.