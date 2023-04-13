(BIVN) – A mid-April snow is falling on the summits of Hawaiʻi island.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Big Island summits, in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday evening.

“Freezing rain occasionally mixed with light snow” was expected, with “snow

accumulation around one inch and ice accretion around one tenth of an inch,” forecasters said.

Snow was visible on Maunakea webcams. Rangers said the Maunakea Access Road was closed to the public at the Visitor Information Station “due to snow on the road causing hazardous driving conditions.”