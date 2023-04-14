(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Flood Advisory for Kona on Friday evening, in effect until 8:30 p.m.
“At 5:23 p.m. HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the South Kona District with showers falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour,” forecasters wrote. “Additional heavy showers are expected into early evening.”
Some locations that will experience flooding include Kailua-Kona, Captain Cook, Hōnaunau, Kealakekua, Kainaliu, Honalo, Kahaluʻu-Keauhou, Hōlualoa, Kalaoa, Miloliʻi, and Hawaiʻi Volcanoes Park Kahuku Unit.
The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said that due to the Flood Advisory:
- Residents in flood prone areas are asked to remain alert for flooding conditions.
- Be aware that road closures may occur without notice
- Do not attempt to cross flowing water in a vehicle or on foot; turn around don’t drown.
by Big Island Video News
