(BIVN) – Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park announced on Friday that it is moving to a cashless fee collection system starting on May 1st. The park will only accept credit/debit card, mobile or electronic payments for entrance and permit fees.

From the National Park Service:

Entrance fees are an important source of revenue used to improve the visitor experience in national parks, including road and facility repairs and maintenance, trail improvements, installation of accessible exhibits, visitor and resource protection services, and more. Moving to a cashless system allows parks to be better stewards of visitor dollars by reducing the amount of time park staff spend managing cash, increasing the amount of fee revenue available to support critical projects and visitor services, and improving accountability and reducing risk.