(BIVN) – Officials are alerting the public that there will be no parking in an area of Downtown Hilo on Saturday dur to the Merrie Monarch Parade.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Hawaii Police Department would like to inform the public that in preparation for the 60th Annual Merrie Monarch Parade on Saturday April 15, 2023, parking space closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both sides of Kīlauea Avenue and Keawe Street between Ponahawai Street and Waianuenue Avenue. All marked parking spaces on both sides of Waianuenue Avenue between Keawe Street and Kamehameha Avenue will also be closed.

All marked parking spaces reserved for persons with disabilities will remain accessible.

The stalls are being closed to ensure the safety of the 60th Annual Merrie Monarch Parade spectators and participants. The parade route closes to traffic at 10 a.m. with the parade starting at 10:30 a.m. Roads will reopen at 3:00 p.m.

Hawai‘i Police Department appreciates your cooperation.