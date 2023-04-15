Big Island Video News

VIDEO: Merrie Monarch Festival Royal Parade 2023
by Big Island Video News
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The Royal Parade was held on Saturday, as part of the 60th annual Merrie Monarch Festival in Hilo.

photo from the 2023 Merrie Monarch Royal Parade

(BIVN) – The Merrie Monarch Royal Parade took place Saturday under sunny skies in Downtown Hilo, part of the final day of activities in the week-long Merrie Monarch Festival.

The parade began and finished at Pauahi Street, and filled the traditional route from Kilauea Avenue to Keawe Street to Waiānuenue Avenue to Kamehameha Avenue. Local schools, hula hālau, paʻu riders, and various community organizations marched along the route, as crowds gathered to cheer them on.

The Group Hula ʻAuana and awards were set to conclude the 60th annual Merrie Monarch events at Edith Kanakaʻole Stadium on Saturday night.