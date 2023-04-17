(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Community College is promoting an open house and career fair set for Saturday, April 22, as part of “Hawaiʻi Community College Day”.

According to a Hawaiʻi CC news release, the event will feature:

A college fair with Hawai‘i CC academic programs sharing information and activities

A career and resource fair with more than 30 businesses and organizations

Live music by Lopaka Kenoi and CJ Kama (starting at noon)

Food trucks

Earth Day activities

Food distribution in partnership with The Food Basket (starting at noon)

A car show presented by the Auto Body Repair & Painting Program

The event is presented in partnership with the County of Hawaiʻi.

“April is National Community College Month, and we are honored to welcome the community to campus for this special event,” said Chancellor Rachel Solemsaas. “Hawai‘i Community College Day is the perfect opportunity for residents to connect with our programs of study and network with local businesses to learn more about the college and career options available in their community.”

