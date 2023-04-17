(BIVN) – Hawaiian Electric announced Monday that there will be a partial closure of Highway 19 on the Hāmākua coast this week, as the utility does some work in the area.

The company says the closures will occur between mile markers 37 and 38 in Pa‘auilo on April 19 to 21.

The utility says it is “preparing for infrastructure upgrades to build resilience on the Hāmākua Coast.”

Upgrades will include removing and replacing 14 transmission poles, the company says. Crews will transport and prepare the poles which will require one lane to be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

“Utility trucks will be staged in the Hilo-bound lane, with traffic contraflowed in the Honoka‘a-bound lane,” Hawaiian Electric says. “Flagmen will provide traffic control.”

Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the work area and anticipate traffic delays. For questions, please call (808) 969-6666.