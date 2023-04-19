(BIVN) – Emergency repairs are needed on the Wailuku Bridge, also known as Hilo’s “Singing Bridge”, following an April 19th inspection.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation says it will be reducing the weight limit for vehicles crossing the bridge down to 25 tons, effective Thursday, April 20th. The speed limit over the bridge will also be reduced to 10 mph.

From the Hawaiʻi DOT:

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises the public of a weight limit and speed limit reduction due to emergency repairs on Wailuku Bridge in Hilo. Wailuku Bridge is also known as ‘Singing Bridge’ and is located on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) between Wai‘ānuenue Avenue and Pukihae Street. Bridge inspection findings from April 19, 2023, show a need for repairs to the bridge.

Effective April 20, the weight limit for Wailuku Bridge will be 25 tons and the speed limit over the bridge will be 10 mph. The maximum single-axle weight limit will be five tons. The reduced bridge weight limits will not have any effect on passenger vehicles, which typically weigh two tons, nor emergency vehicles and buses, which typically weigh less than 20 tons.

Tractor-trailers will be detoured through the county’s Hau and Wainaku Streets. HDOT is coordinating with the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works to ensure the detour route is accessible.

The weight limit, speed limit reduction, and detour route will remain in place until the emergency repairs are completed. HDOT currently expects the emergency repairs will take two-and-a-half weeks, but this time frame may be extended if additional work is added over the course of the repairs.

HDOT made repairs to Wailuku Bridge in September 2019 and November 2020. A full rehabilitation of the bridge is planned to begin in 2026.