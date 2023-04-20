(BIVN) – During a U.S. Senate Committee On Armed Services hearing on Wednesday, defense officials provided an update on unexploded ordnance removal efforts on Hawaiʻi island.

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Chair of the Subcommittee on Readiness and Management Support, conducted the hearing held to receive testimony on military construction, energy, installations, environmental, and base closure programs as part of the review of the Defense Authorization Request for Fiscal Year 2024 and the Future Years Defense Program.

When Hirono inquired about the UXO at the Waikoloa Maneuver Area, the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy, and Environment – Rachel Jacobson – had this news to share: