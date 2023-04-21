(BIVN) – On Friday, the Sea Grant College Program, through the University of Hawaiʻi, announced an award of $5.1 million to go towards finding solutions to the critical marine debris problem.

From the University news release:

To address rampant marine debris issues in Hawai‘i and develop urgently needed, innovative solutions that can be shared worldwide, the University of Hawai‘i Sea Grant College Program (Hawai‘i Sea Grant) and its partners were awarded $5,120,959. The funding will primarily focus on derelict fishing gear that has been abandoned, lost or discarded. This kind of debris devastates threatened and endangered species such as Hawaiian monk seals, sea turtles and humpback whales; harms commercial and recreational fisheries; poses a hazard to shipping and boating; pollutes the shoreline and nearshore waters; and is a health hazard to humans and other animals. This investment from the National Sea Grant College Program will connect visionary experts from across the state and region in three multi-year projects to increase the efficiency of derelict fishing gear removal, repurpose the gear that is brought to shore and engage a network of community members and resource managers throughout the Pacific to develop a regional Pacific Islands Marine Debris Action Plan. “It is an honor to be partnering on these projects with researchers, cultural practitioners, industry members, and other experts from all across the state to tackle a problem that has had profound negative impacts on the environment, the economy and the health of our communities,” said Darren T. Lerner, Hawai‘i Sea Grant director and principal investigator of two of the grants. “While Hawai‘i and the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument are known worldwide as hotspots for ocean plastic pollution and environmental damage, the cutting-edge technologies that will be developed through these large grants will have far-reaching impacts on other states and nations impacted by ocean plastic pollution.”

“Development of New Cutting and Lifting Technologies to Increase Efficiency of Derelict Fishing Gear Removal” ($1,830,345) The focus of this project is to improve the detection of the nets; develop innovative tools to cut the net masses which have been known to weigh up to 11 tons each and are now cut and brought onto boats by hand; and develop new technologies and techniques for lifting the nets out of the water. Since in-water marine debris removal was initiated in 1996, a staggering 2.4 million pounds of debris have been removed from within the boundaries of Papahānaumokuākea alone, and the applicant organization, the Papahānaumokuākea Marine Debris Project (PMDP), now spearheads marine debris removal efforts in this area. It aims to remove the annual debris accumulation as well as address the backlog which is now impacting coral reefs and thousands of marine and terrestrial species. The principal investigator is Lerner and the co-principal investigators are Kevin O’Brien and James Morioka from the PMDP, and Mary J. Donohue and Darren Okimoto from Hawai‘i Sea Grant. “Papahānaumokuākea has one of the heaviest marine debris accumulation rates in the world, so our region is the perfect testbed to develop new tools and processes to push the boundaries of existing marine debris removal approaches,” said O’Brien, PMDP’s founder and president. “Successful breakthrough solutions for net cutting and lifting would change the current landscape of marine debris removal operations and could be utilized worldwide by organizations struggling to remove large nets from difficult locations.”