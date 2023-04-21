(BIVN) – A woman was struck by a vehicle while she was crossing aa highway in Keaʻau on Thursday evening, and was later pronounced dead at Hilo Medical Center.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Hawai‘i Island police are investigating a fatal traffic collision that killed a female pedestrian on Highway 130 in Kea‘au on Thursday evening, April 20, 2023.

Responding to the traffic collision at 6:58 p.m. on Thursday, officers determined that a 2017 Honda HRV was traveling south on Highway 130 when it struck a pedestrian in the south bound lane while the pedestrian was crossing Highway 130, just north of Paradise Drive. It should be noted that the roadway was dry and there were no crosswalks in the sparsely lit area of the scene.

The operator of the 2017 Honda HRV, a 41-year-old female, was not injured as a result of the traffic collision.

The pedestrian, a 62-year-old woman, was treated by EMS at the scene and transported via ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead at 8:39 p.m. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death. The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of the family.

Further investigation will be conducted to determine any factors associated with this traffic collision.

The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit initiated a negligent homicide investigation and is continuing their investigation into this traffic collision. Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has information about it, to contact Officer Jerome Duarte at (808) 961-2339 or via email at Jerome.Durate@HawaiiCounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This is the 8th fatal traffic collision of 2023 compared to 12 fatal traffic collisions during this same time period last year.