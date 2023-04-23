(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Police provided the an update on the Kona couple arrested after last week’s cross-island manhunt:

Hawai‘i Island police have charged 27-year old Dylan Alcain and 35-year old Leilani Alcain with a slew of offenses following a series of crimes that occurred on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Kona. Leilani Alcain was initially booked as Leilani Parent upon her arrest, however, during the course of the investigation it was determined that she currently identifies as Leilani Alcain.



The charges stem from an early morning break-in on Thursday, April 20, around 1:50 a.m. at an establishment in the 73-4700 block of Kanalani Street, in Kailua-Kona, in which the glass front door to the business was broken, and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken. Video surveillance footage showed a gray-colored BMW sedan with a female operator, later identified as Leilani Alcain, pull into the area and Dylan Alcain get into the passenger seat.



A little over two hours later at 4:20 a.m., a second break-in was reported at another establishment in the 81-6600 block of Māmalahoa Highway in Captain Cook. As police officers were responding, an officer reported his police subsidized vehicle was shot at with rounds striking his front windshield as a gray-colored BMW sedan fled the scene travelling at a high rate of speed in the opposite direction.



Other officers were able locate the BMW sedan and attempted to stop the vehicle. While in pursuit of the vehicle, two additional officers were fired upon, striking one of the officer’s subsidized vehicle prior to the pursuit being terminated for public safety reasons.



“We are extremely fortunate that no officer died during this incident,” said Police Chief Benjamin T. Moszkowicz.



Less than an hour later at 5:10 a.m., police responded to a report of an armed robbery at a Captain Cook residence located in the 87-3000 block Huna Kai Road. A male victim reported that a man with a rifle and a female accomplice threatened him and demanded the keys to his red Ford Explorer SUV. The couple then fled the area in the SUV. A gray-colored BMW sedan was found abandoned near the area. Later Thursday morning at 11:25 a.m., the couple were arrested without incident after being located at a Volcano residence in the 11-3800 block of 2nd Street.

On Friday, April 21, at 5:15 p.m., after conferring with the County Prosecutor’s Office, Area II Criminal Investigation Section detectives charged Dylan Alcain with:

First-degree attempted murder

First-degree robbery

First-degree terroristic threatening

First-degree criminal property damage

Second-degree burglary (two counts)

Unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle

Carrying or possessing a loaded firearm on public highways

Carrying or use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony

Resisting an order to stop

His bail was set at $700,000.



Leilani Alcain was charged with:

First-degree robbery

Unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle

Carrying or possessing a loaded firearm on public highways

Carrying or use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony

Resisting an order to stop

Her bail was set at $145,000.

From the police news release: