(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi announced that up to $18 million will soon be available “to qualified applicants working to increase, support, or sustain the availability of affordable housing” on the Big Island.

From the Hawaiʻi County Office of Housing and Community Development on April 22, 2023:

Mayor Roth announces today that up to $18 million will soon be available to qualified applicants working to increase, support, or sustain the availability of affordable housing in Hawaiʻi County. Hawaiʻi County, through its Office of Housing and Community Development, will be requesting proposals for Affordable Housing Production Program funds from eligible developers, non-profit and for-profit organizations, public agencies, and community land trusts starting May 1, 2023. The funding, an unprecedented investment in the Hawai’i Island community, was made possible through Ordinance 22-77, passed by the County Council in June 2022, and signed into law by Mayor Roth. The law appropriates a minimum of $5 million per year to the Office of Housing and Community Development (OHCD) to facilitate programs that support affordable housing production in Hawai’i County. The need for affordable housing on Hawai’i Island is dire, and increasing the availability and accessibility of affordable housing remains the administration’s top priority. Per the 2019 Hawai’i Housing Planning Study, Hawai’i County needed to add 10,796 affordable housing units by 2025 to meet the community’s needs. That makes public-private partnerships like those that will be fostered by the Affordable Housing Production Program critical to ensuring local families can thrive here for generations to come. “To support and build a sustainable Hawai’i Island, we must address the availability and quality of housing. This unprecedented investment in the community reflects the administration’s continued commitment to prioritizing affordable housing development and increasing the number of affordable rental and owner-occupied housing units available to our ‘ohana,” said Housing Administrator Susan Kunz. “The Hawai’i County Office of Housing and Community Development is pleased to administer the Affordable Housing Production Program, and looks forward to partnering with qualified developers, organizations, agencies and land trusts to support development and preservation of much-needed affordable housing to ensure the viability of our communities.” The $18 million available for the current request for proposals combines funding from fiscal year 2022-23 and anticipated funding for fiscal year 2023-24. For the current fiscal year, 2022-23, OHCD received $9 million. At least $9 million is anticipated for fiscal year 2023-24, which begins July 1. Proposals for program funds must meet the primary objective of the Affordable Housing Production Program to support, increase, and sustain the supply of affordable rental and owner-occupied housing on Hawai’i Island, and other requirements.

According to the County news release, a variety of activities may qualify for funding via the Affordable Housing Production Program, including:

Acquisition of real property for the development of affordable housing

Planning, design or construction of affordable rental or owner-occupied housing

Rehabilitation of housing to be utilized as affordable housing

Providing affordable housing for elderly, persons with special housing needs and homeless residents lacking a permanent home

Investment in infrastructure in connection with the development of affordable housing projects

Other activities that support, increase, and sustain affordable housing production in Hawaiʻi County