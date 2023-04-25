(BIVN) – The Hawai‘i Island police are once again renewing their request for information related to a deadly traffic-related incident that occurred on Puainako Street in August 2022. The incident left 62-year-old Allen Y.L. Kealoha, of Pahoa, dead.

From a news release issued by police on Tuesday:

On August 24, 2022, at approximately 6:20 a.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to the Puainako Street extension near the 3 mile-marker for a report of a man that had reportedly been struck by a vehicle. Responding officers later determined that Kealoha had stopped his commercial flatbed delivery truck on the side of the roadway just above the entrance to the Hilo Hillside subdivision. It is believed the vehicle may have experienced mechanical issues, and that Kealoha was securing his cargo. Investigators believe Kealoha was subsequently struck by his own vehicle.

Witnesses reported seeing another vehicle with two male occupants in the area around the same time. Police have not been able to identify and interview these individuals.

Kealoha was transported to the Hilo Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Area I Criminal Investigation Division and Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit personnel responded to the scene to continue this investigation, which remains classified as a coroner’s inquest.

An autopsy was performed, and based on the limited known circumstances in this investigation, the forensic pathologist ruled Kealoha’s cause of death as blunt force injuries of the torso, and the manner of death as accidental.

Police continue to seek answers in this case in order to provide some type of closure for Kealoha’s family. Anyone that may have any information on this incident or who may have been in the area of the Puainako Street extension on Wednesday morning, August 24, 2022, is urged to contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Blaine Morishita, of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section, at (808) 961-2385 or email him at Blaine.Morishita@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00.