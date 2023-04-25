(BIVN) – A Voluntary Water Conservation Notice remains in effect until further notice for customers in certain areas of North Kohala and Hāmākua as wells are being repaired.

In two separate notices issued by the Hawai‘i County Department of Water Supply, containing nearly identical information, residential and commercial accounts in North Kohala’s Makapala and Niuli‘i, as well as in ‘O‘ōkala, are being asked to reduce water use by 10 percent.

The Voluntary Water Conservation Notice has been in place for both places since March 23, 2023, in order “to help the Department maintain an adequate water supply and pressure for customers’ use while it continues making system repairs.”

Water Supply says it “is working to bring the well back online as quickly as possible and asks for customers’ assistance to use water wisely and not waste it.”

Water Supply says it is “hauling water to keep the water reservoir full and meet affected customers’ daily water needs,” and will continue to do so until the wells are returned to service. The Makapala well is expected to be returned to service in early June. ‘O‘ōkala is expected to be back online in August.

Officials say the following steps will help to conserve water:

Wash only full loads of laundry and dishes

Check faucets and pipes for leaks

Do not let water run when washing hands, shaving, or brushing teeth

Reduce showering times

“The Department sincerely acknowledges the community’s efforts to reduce their water usage while the conservation notice is in effect,” the Water Supply said. “MAHALO for your kokua!”