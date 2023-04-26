(BIVN) – A week after the State ordered the removal of feral cat-feeding stations from the parking lot of a Waikoloa shopping center, and citations were written for those who protested the decision, the Chair of the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources met with cat advocates, DLNR reports.

From a Hawaiʻi DLNR news release:

At the direction of Governor Josh Green M.D., DLNR Chair Dawn Chang met today with the principals of ABayKitties, the organization that has provided cat food at a trio of feeding stations at the Queens’ Marketplace shopping center. Last week, property owner Alexander & Baldwin (A&B) removed the feeders after learning that as many as a dozen nēnē (Hawaiian goose), were also eating cat food. In Chair Chang’s meeting this morning with ABayKitties, she reiterated that DLNR is required by law to protect nēnē, an endangered species under state law, and a threatened species under the federal Endangered Species Act. Chang explained when nēnē eat cat food, it can make them sick and can even kill them. Toxoplasmosis, a disease carried by cats, can also kill birds and critically endangered Hawaiian monk seals. Feral cats are among the most prolific predators of numerous near-extinct native forest birds. Chang told ABayKitties that she appreciates their passion but pointed out that native Hawaiians, numerous conservation organizations, and many local residents strongly support the protection of nēnē and other native animals, birds, and mammals. Feeding wildlife like nēnē can ‘habituate’ them to being around people which leads to more frequent car strikes, and even the abduction of young birds, as happened in Hilo last month.

The DLNR shared some emails that were received in support of the State’s decision.

The news release continued: