(BIVN) – “Don’t bring cash” if you plan to visit Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park this summer, officials say.

This week, the National Park Service announced Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park will move to cashless fee collection starting on May 26th.

Two weeks ago, the Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park announced it will also transition to a fully cashless system on May 1st, 2023.

From the NPS: