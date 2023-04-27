(BIVN) – “Don’t bring cash” if you plan to visit Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park this summer, officials say.
This week, the National Park Service announced Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park will move to cashless fee collection starting on May 26th.
Two weeks ago, the Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park announced it will also transition to a fully cashless system on May 1st, 2023.
From the NPS:
Starting Friday, May 26, ahead of Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial kickoff to summer, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park will no longer accept cash for entrance fees or passes. Only credit or debit cards and digital site passes will be accepted.
Entrance fees are an important source of revenue used to improve the visitor experience in national parks, including road and facility repairs and maintenance, trail improvements, visitor and resource protection services and more. Moving to a cashless system allows parks to be better stewards of visitor dollars by reducing the amount of time park staff spend managing cash, increasing the amount of fee revenue available to support critical projects and visitor services, and improving accountability and reducing risk.
