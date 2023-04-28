(BIVN) – Chancellor Rachel Solemsaas, leading Hawai‘i Community College since 2016, will be stepping down after the spring 2023 semester.

“It truly has been an honor to serve Hawai‘i Community College as chancellor, but personal family-related matters have necessitated that I leave this institution that I love and have served for seven years,” said Solemsaas in a news release. “Hawai‘i CC has an amazing history in the Hawai‘i Island community and I am incredibly proud of our ‘Kauhale’—the faculty, staff, students and community members—for all that we have accomplished together.”

From the University of Hawaiʻi – Hawaiʻi CC news release: