(BIVN) – A blessing was held on Friday for a new, 100-unit affordable housing development in Kona.

The Kaloko Heights Affordable Housing Project, expected to be completed in Fall 2024, will provide dozens of much-needed homes for low-income families on Hawaiʻi island.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

The Kaloko Heights Affordable Housing Project will feature 99 family units, including 58 3-bedroom units and 41 2-bedroom units, in addition to one 3-bedroom manager’s unit. The 10.75-acre site is located on the Kohala (north) side of Hina Lani Street, approximately 2.3 miles mauka (east) of Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway. The $54.4 million development will serve families earning 30% to 60% of Area Median Income, which ranges from $39,200 to $78,400 for a family of four. Rent will range from $530 to $1,335, depending on income. The family rental units will be housed in six two-story and three-story garden-style residential wood-frame buildings with solar water heating. Each unit will be equipped with a range, oven, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. “We’ve made a commitment to addressing the affordable housing crisis for our residents, and we’re going to deliver,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. Every unit we build is a place for a local family to call home. That’s what sustainability is all about – making our island a place where our keiki can raise their keiki for generations.” A centrally located community center will provide onsite property management space, kitchen, private meeting rooms, congregate gathering space, mailboxes, and laundry facilities. Developer Kaloko Heights Housing LLLP, general partner Kaloko Heights Community Development, and manager Hawaiʻi Island Community Development Corporation anticipate completion of the Kaloko Heights Affordable Housing Project in the fourth quarter of 2024. Families could begin occupying units in early 2025.