(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department this week issued a news release, reminding the public about penalties for uncovered truck loads.
“…while transporting cargo on any public roadway or highway, your load must be covered,” police wrote. “Most of the litter on or near our roadways is not intentionally thrown. Rather, it has more often than not, been blown out of open-bed pickup trucks, thereby potentially causing a road hazard or a traffic collision.”
Police say that anytime you travel with a loaded truck bed, trailer, or roof rack, make sure to properly secure your load by:
- Tying down the load with rope or straps.
- Tying large objects directly to the vehicle or trailer.
- Covering the entire load with a sturdy tarp (which is then tied down) or netting.
“After tying down a load double check to make sure that nothing can slide, fall, or shift out of your vehicle,” police said. “Check your car manual to make sure you aren’t overloading your vehicle.”
Police added:
According to Hawai‘i Revised Statute 291C-13231, the penalties for first-time violators of the law can expect a fine of $250 to $500. A second violation, if cited within a year after the first, delivers a fine of between $500 and $750, plus suspension of the vehicle registration and/or license of the driver for at least five working days.
