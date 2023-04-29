(BIVN) – Hawai‘i Island police are investigating a homicide following a domestic-related incident early Friday afternoon in a Puna subdivision.

A 58-year-old victim with severe knife wounds was found deceased at a residence on 38th Avenue in Orchidland Estates. 52-year-old Christopher Roy Howlind, found next to a “large sword covered in blood”, was arrested at the scene.

From the Hawai‘i Police Department:

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, Puna patrol officers responded to an unknown-type disturbance at a residence on 38th Avenue in Orchidland.

Responding officers immediately came into contact with a man who appeared to be experiencing some type medical episode. He had visible injuries to his hands and his clothes were bloodied. Officers observed a large sword covered in blood next to the man, who was later identified as 52-year-old Christopher Roy Howlind. Officers immediately summoned medical assistance for him.

While officers were awaiting the ambulance, they located a deceased female victim with severe knife wounds to her neck, upper body, arms, and hands. At that time, Howlind was arrested for murder.

While Howlind was being transported to the Hilo Cellblock, he began vomiting and became unresponsive. He was immediately taken to the Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room. Howlind remains hospitalized, in police custody. It is believed he ingested some type of chemical liquid prior to police arriving at the scene.

Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene and are continuing this investigation, which is classified as second-degree murder.

Detectives are currently working on a search warrant for the property where the 58-year-old victim, her 37-year-old son, and Howlind reside.

An autopsy will be scheduled for early next week to determine the exact cause of death.

Police ask anyone who may have information related to this incident to contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Clarence Davies of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2382, or email him at Clarence.Davies@hawaiicounty.gov.