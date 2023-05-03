(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Nonprofit Partner Association announced on Wednesday that it has welcomed the Ala Kahakai National Historic Trail to its partnership ʻohana.

From a HPPA news release:

We are excited to announce that a partnership with Ala Kahakai National Historic Trail has been approved. Partnership means that we will develop and carry Ala Kahakai National Historic Trail sales items in our visitor center park stores and online store, and that we will be positioned to help support important programs and projects through HPPA donations.

HPPA Executive Direct Mel Boehl says, “We are excited to have Ala Kahakai National Historic Trail join our partnership. This was an easy yes for HPPA! The trail is an integral part of Hawaii’s national park system and of Hawaiian history. This partnership will allow us to expand our interpretive products and services, which will further our mission to inspire and connect visitors and the community to national park sites in the Pacific region, and to Hawaiian culture. We look forward to working with Superintendent Aric Arakaki and his team to support their interpretive programs.”

The Ala Kahakai National Historic Trail was established in 2000 and is administered by the National Park Service. This “trail by the sea” traverses wahi pana (storied landscapes), ancient Hawaiian sites, and over 200 ahupuaʻa (traditional land divisions). It follows 175 miles of Hawaiʻi Island’s diverse coast, and eventually will connect the island’s four national park sites. These are: Puʻukoholā Heiau National Historic Site, Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park, Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park and Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

Superintendent Aric Arakaki says, “Mahalo a nui loa to the HPPA board of directors, staff, and NPS parks in Hawaii for welcoming the Ala Kahakai National Historic Trail into this partnership ‘ohana! Hawaii’s trails have been in continuous use from when they were created centuries ago till today. We’re looking forward to working with HPPA to enhance, educate, and engage visitors and our communities on and with our parks and trail.”