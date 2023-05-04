(BIVN) – On the same day that firefighters battled a blaze in the Paʻauilo area of Hāmākua, the State of Hawai‘i let residents know that hundreds of homeowners can benefit from a free wildfire hazard assessment.

From a news release by the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources:

If you look at the Kamuela View Estates neighborhood just on the outskirts of Waimea, it’s hard to imagine it could be threatened by wildfire. Yet nearly three years-ago, a fast-moving fire swept down the denuded slopes on the lower flanks of the Kohala mountains. Images captured by Lynn Beittel, a professional videographer who lives in the subdivision, show the wind-whipped fire’s speed and worried homeowners fearing their homes could burn. Around the state there are hundreds of homes in what is known as the urban/wildfire interface. This means, they are particularly at risk to wildfires.

Fast-forward and enter Mike Schorr, one of 14 trained home fire risk assessors, currently working on four islands: Hawai‘i Island, Maui, Moloka‘i, and O‘ahu. Last fall, Schorr and the other volunteers took training to assess the vulnerability to wildfire or ember-ignition to a house or surrounding landscape. One recent morning, Schorr and representatives from the Hawai‘i County Fire Dept. (HFD) showed up at Cherrie Carse’s ranch-style home to spend less than an hour walking around the house and yard to conduct a free wildfire home assessment. “Really what we’re looking for is anything that might be combustible. A flame can reach two and a half times the height of whatever it is that might be burning below it. So that means if you had a plant that was so high, you can expect that flame to be another two and a half times higher and that would put the structure at risk,” Schorr explained.