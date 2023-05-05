(BIVN) – Kīlauea volcano is not erupting. The US Geological Survey says no active lava has been observed since March 7, 2023, and the Current Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at ADVISORY.

In a Friday activity update, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported that instruments in the summit region continue to track gradual inflationary tilt at this time, while summit seismicity remains slightly elevated.

“No significant changes have been observed along either of the volcano’s rift zones over the past day,” scientists say.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, HVO geologists visited the northwestern wall of Halema‘uma‘u crater to sample older ash beds and lava flows exposed by the caldera collapse in 2018. Photos were posted to the HVO website.

From the USGS HVO’s Summit Observations posted on May 5th: